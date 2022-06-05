Montpelier woman charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed child, great-grandfather

Police say Brandi Bare crashed through Jake Michael's house Thursday, killing him and his great-grandson, and injuring two others in the house.

MONTPELIER, Ind. — A Montpelier woman has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in the death of a 5-year-old boy and his great-grandfather Thursday.

Police said Brandi Bare, 46, crashed through Jake Michael's house, killing him and his great-grandson, and injuring two others in the house.

According to Montpelier police and court records, Bare was driving under the influence Thursday night when she drove through a yard and into, then through, the house on Blaine Street in Montpelier shortly before 8 p.m. Police said she entered through the back of the house and came out the front, hitting a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch confirmed that Jerry "Jake" Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were killed in the crash.

Police said two other people in the house were injured and flown to Indianapolis for treatment. Their names and the severity of their injuries were not confirmed by authorities.

Bare was taken to a hospital in Blackford County for a blood draw, then jailed in the Blackford County Security Center.

On Friday, she was charged in Blackford Superior Court with two felony counts of driving drunk causing death, two felony counts of reckless homicide, two felony counts of driving drunk causing serious bodily injury, and resisting law enforcement.

Court records also show the state intends to try to have Bare declared a habitual substance offender.

Her court date had not been set as of Sunday.