Fishers police search for missing woman

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are looking for a woman who went missing early Saturday.

Kristen Geerken was last seen early Saturday, June 4, 2022 near her home on Youngwood Lane, which is near 141st Street and Cumberland Road.

Police said Geerken, who is 42 years old, left her residence on foot around 3 a.m. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with no shoes.

She could possibly be carrying a small box.

She may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.