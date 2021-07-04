Blackford Co. father pleads guilty in crash that killed his 2 kids

37-year-old Robert W. Cook pleaded guilty to five of the 15 charges filed against him in the aftermath of a crash last year that killed his two young children.

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An eastern Indiana man charged in the crash deaths of his two young children has pleaded guilty to having drugs in his system when his pickup truck was in a fiery crash last year.

37-year-old Robert W. Cook, of Montpelier, pleaded guilty Monday to five of the 15 charges filed against him following the crash, including two counts of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in his system.

Authorities say his pickup truck collided head-on last October with a semi-tractor trailer and caught on fire, killing 6-year-old Justin Wayne Cook, and 5-year-old Raelynn Michelle Cook.

Prosecutors say Cook was under the influence of amphetamine and cannabinoids when he crossed the center line and hit the semi.