Blackford Co. father pleads guilty in crash that killed his 2 kids

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An eastern Indiana man charged in the crash deaths of his two young children has pleaded guilty to having drugs in his system when his pickup truck was in a fiery crash last year.
37-year-old Robert W. Cook, of Montpelier, pleaded guilty Monday to five of the 15 charges filed against him following the crash, including two counts of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in his system.
Authorities say his pickup truck collided head-on last October with a semi-tractor trailer and caught on fire, killing 6-year-old Justin Wayne Cook, and 5-year-old Raelynn Michelle Cook.
Prosecutors say Cook was under the influence of amphetamine and cannabinoids when he crossed the center line and hit the semi.
A judge will decide whether to accept Cook's plea during a hearing scheduled for May 3, at 10 a.m.