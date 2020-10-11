Father charged in crash that killed his two children

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors say a Blackford County man ingested controlled substances before causing a crash that killed his two kids.
Robert Cook is charged with several felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Six-year-old Justin Cook and 5-year-old Raelynn Cook died in the Oct. 2 crash on State Road 18.
Prosecutors say Robert Cook was under the influence of amphetamine and cannabinoids when he crossed the center line and hit a semi.
Cook is being held in the Blackford County Jail without bond.