Father charged in crash that killed his two children

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors say a Blackford County man ingested controlled substances before causing a crash that killed his two kids.

Robert Cook is charged with several felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Six-year-old Justin Cook and 5-year-old Raelynn Cook died in the Oct. 2 crash on State Road 18.

Prosecutors say Robert Cook was under the influence of amphetamine and cannabinoids when he crossed the center line and hit a semi.