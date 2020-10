A pickup truck collided with a semi tractor trailer late Friday on State Road 18 west of Montpelier.

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Two children are dead after the pickup truck they were riding in collided with a semi tractor trailer late Friday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on State Road 18 just west of State Road 3, not far from Montpelier in northern Blackford County.

Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch told 13News the victims, a boy and girl both younger than 8, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on injuries to the drivers or other passengers.