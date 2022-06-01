Indiana State Fair announces 1st wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.
The acts announced include classic rock band KANSAS, 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan and Christian rock artist Zach Williams.
Here's the full list of concerts announced Wednesday:
- KANSAS - Friday, July 29
- Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14
- Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19
All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.
A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.
The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
What other people are reading:
- Lawmaker proposes another tax refund for Hoosiers as gas prices soar
- 'Beadgate' solved: Rossi, Karam admit to IMS hot tub prank
- 1 month until gun permit requirements change in Indiana: What Hoosiers need to know
- 'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
- How to save money at the pump
- WATCH: 'Hero dad' jumps into action to save 4-year-old boy from drowning
- Inclusive water park opens in Avon
- Mexican Pizza's return to Taco Bell hasn't lasted very long