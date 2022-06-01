x
Indiana State Fair announces 1st wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

The acts announced include classic rock band KANSAS, 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan and Christian rock artist Zach Williams.
Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Chaka Khan Performs during the Strength Of A Woman Tour on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

Here's the full list of concerts announced Wednesday:

Here's the full list of concerts announced Wednesday:

  • KANSAS - Friday, July 29
  • Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3
  • Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

