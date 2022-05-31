Seasonal positions available for 2022 Indiana State Fair

The 13th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hiring hundreds of people for seasonal jobs to help put on the 2022 Indiana State Fair this summer.

The 13th annual job fair takes place Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, located at 1202 E. 38th St.

Available positions include parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. The Indiana State Fair is encouraging anyone to apply, with several positions ideal for college students, retirees and those with full-time jobs.

"Our seasonal employees help make the Indiana State Fair the best in the country," said Mark Anderson, director of human resources for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, in a news release. "We are excited to introduce new referral and attendance incentive programs to our staff this year. Many of our year-round employees began as seasonal workers, and we hope that trend continues."

Those interested will complete an application and be interviewed onsite. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume if they have one.

If applicants can't attend the job fair, they can visit the State Fairgrounds' Employment Office, located at the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, beginning June 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

