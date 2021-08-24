Residents hot, frustrated after downtown public housing complex loses air conditioning

Residents at Barton Annex Tower, an Indianapolis Housing Agency property, said the issue started Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of people living along Massachusetts Avenue called out their apartment complex after struggling through the heat without air conditioning.

Residents at Barton Annex Tower, an Indianapolis Housing Agency property, said the issue started Saturday. Many were left in hot and humid conditions.

“My thermostat was set for 70 and it reads 84. Today the heat index was 100 and something,” one resident said.

On Tuesday, a man called his sister after he said he was struggling to breathe in the heat.

“It was so hot in there and I had to bring him a fan,” said Treva Little.

Others say they feel left in the dark.

“We’ve been calling down to the head office. We’ve called the corporate office, and again we are getting no answers. We are not getting anything. We pay our rent and it’s just getting ridiculous,” said Leslie Reimner. “We just want IHA to come by and talk to us and give us a little help, please.”

Residents said the air conditioning is just one thing on a long list of issues. While 13News was there, dozens came out to share their stories.

“This has been happening for the last three or four years. It’s going to happen again when the weather gets cold. The heat goes out. We'll be stuck here with no heat again,” said one resident.

IHA responded Tuesday night, saying all but one unit is back up and running. Residents hope it is the last of the issue.

Statement from John E. Hall, Executive Director of IHA:

“The motor to the building’s air conditioning failed over the weekend. Staff and the vendor worked to fix but was unable. Coolers were instructed to be placed on the floors as an interim fix until Monday. On Monday, the vendor installed a new motor. Staff reported that all units were receiving air conditioning as of 6pm.

Seven units notified the agency today of not having air conditioning despite the agency’s best efforts to restore. The vendor returned and remained on site until all but one unit was operating. The remaining unit requires a compressor to be replaced. The IHA will work directly with the household to meet exigent, health and safety standards until such time the unit has air conditioning. As of 7pm, all other Barton Annex units have working air conditioning.”