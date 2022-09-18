Person in critical condition after being stabbed in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was stabbed early Sunday morning in Broad Ripple.
Police believe the incident happened near a bar on Guilford Avenue, near Broad Ripple Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police did not share any information about a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
