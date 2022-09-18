x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person in critical condition after being stabbed in Broad Ripple

Police believe the incident happened early Sunday morning near a bar on Guilford Avenue, near Broad Ripple Avenue.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was stabbed early Sunday morning in Broad Ripple.

Police believe the incident happened near a bar on Guilford Avenue, near Broad Ripple Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not share any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out