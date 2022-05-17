IMPD detectives seek public's help identifying suspect in near east side robbery

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, the man entered the White Castle at 3210 E. Washington St., between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for the robbery of a near east side fast food restaurant.

The man, described as around 6 feet tall, jumped over the counter holding a black handgun and demanded money, Crime Stoppers said. He then ran off west from the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).