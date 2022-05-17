x
Crime

IMPD detectives seek public's help identifying suspect in near east side robbery

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, the man entered the White Castle at 3210 E. Washington St., between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.
Credit: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for the robbery of a near east side fast food restaurant.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, the man entered the White Castle at 3210 E. Washington St., between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive. 

The man, described as around 6 feet tall, jumped over the counter holding a black handgun and demanded money, Crime Stoppers said. He then ran off west from the restaurant.

Credit: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

