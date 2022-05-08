IMPD: Teen injured in robbery, shooting at ATM

An IMPD spokesperson told 13News that the teenager drove to the 4200 block of Lesley Avenue where first responders were waiting for him.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a teenager, who was shot during a robbery at an ATM in Indianapolis, drove to a northeast side home where he met medics that took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to a report of a person shot just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told to go to the 4200 block of Lesley Avenue, near East 42nd Street and North Ritter Avenue, to wait for the person who had been shot to arrive.

Investigators believe a teenager went to an ATM and, after getting his money, walked back to his truck. That's when the teenager was confronted by a suspect who tried to rob him and shot him in the process.

An IMPD spokesperson told 13News that the teenager drove to the 4200 block of Lesley Avenue where first responders were waiting for him.

Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD later reported he had stabilized.

At the time of publishing, police didn't have information on where or what ATM the shooting happened at. Suspect information has also not yet been released.