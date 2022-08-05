IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings

A total of four people were treated for gunshots from the three incidents early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investing three shootings in the early morning hours Sunday that sent four people to area hospitals.

Two of the victims showed up at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis on their own around 3 a.m. Police have not shared the location of the shooting.

A man was shot at 2:15 a.m. at a house on Cherington Drive, near U.S. 31 and Stop 11 Road in Perry Township on the south side. Police said he was awake and breathing when he was taken for treatment.

And nother person was shot on Shortridge Road on the city's east side.

Police did not share information on any potential suspects in the three shootings.