32-year-old man arrested, charged in January homicide

IMPD arrested Kenyon Webster on April 30 for the Jan. 7 killing of 29-year-old Derrick Mooney.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a previous report from the night of the shooting.

A 32-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a 29-year-old man on Jan. 7.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue, which is near East 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers arrived to find Derrick Mooney inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Webster as a suspect in the murder during their investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against him in January, and a court issued a warrant for his arrest. Police arrested him Saturday, April 30.