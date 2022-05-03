IMPD: Triple shooting on near northeast side leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

IMPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Caroline Street, near East 34th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Caroline Street, near East 34th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers located three men who had been shot inside a car. Two were pronounced dead and the third was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified. An IMPD spokesperson said police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

The shooting occurred about one hour after a person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side near 25th Street and Sherman Drive. Police said early Tuesday morning that they do not have reason to believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).