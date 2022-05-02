Suspect arrested in Bloomington nightclub shooting

Video inside Kalao helped investigators identify 27-year-old Keiantrea Washington as the suspect in the April 23 shooting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for a shooting at a Bloomington nightclub last month.

Bloomington Police said video from inside Kalao helped investigators identify Keiantrea Washington as the suspect in the April 23 shooting. Three people were wounded in the shooting inside the club shortly after 1 a.m.

Washington was arrested at a home on South Magnolia Court Monday and is being held on felony charges of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Investigators said Washington allegedly got into an altercation with a 41-year-old inside Kalao, at which time the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the bar. He fled the scene before officers arrived.