Police investigating shooting inside Bloomington nightclub; suspects reportedly on campus

Shots were fired inside the Kalao Night Club on North Walnut Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that occurred in a nightclub early Saturday while officers search for suspects on the Indiana University campus.

Bloomington Police tell 13News the shooting happened inside the Kalao Night Club in the 300 block of North Walnut Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Multiple rounds were fired inside the bar.

Officers have reportedly located people with apparent gunshot wounds at two separate locations in Bloomington, but the number of victims or their condition is not confirmed at this time.

Police are also unsure if the victims were wounded in the same shooting or if there were separate shootings that left people injured.

IU Emergency Management tweeted at 2:43 a.m. that there was a "dangerous situation" near Arboretum/10th and Eagleson, urging people to avoid the area.

IU Bloomington Alert! A dangerous situation is occurring near Arboretum/10th and Eagleson. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

A short time later, the agency tweeted again, saying that a pursuit of two suspects connected to an off-campus shooting was happening on the IU campus.

IU Bloomington alert: Police are pursuing two suspects on campus involved in an earlier shooting off campus. Shelter in place and call 911 with any info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.