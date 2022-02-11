Tips lead Bloomington officers to murder suspect

On Tuesday, officers found a man dead at a home on the southwest side of Bloomington and Gary W. O'Bryant claiming he was napping on the couch.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department said tips helped lead them to a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Officers arrested Gary W. O'Bryant at a home in the 900 block of West Graham Drive.

On Feb. 8, officers received a call about a shooting on that street, but were unable to find anything suspicious. A short time later, two people told officers about a shooting at a specific home.

Police got a search warrant and went into the home. Inside, they found O'Bryant, who claimed he had been napping on the couch. Officers searched the home and found a man dead in a bedroom. The man had been wrapped in blankets that were tied up with rope.

O'Bryant was taken to jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to report a dead body.

An autopsy on the man found dead determined the 29-year-old died from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not been released as police are still working to notify family.

Police are now holding O'Bryant on a preliminary charge of murder.