Tips lead Bloomington officers to murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department said tips helped lead them to a suspect in a deadly shooting.
Officers arrested Gary W. O'Bryant at a home in the 900 block of West Graham Drive.
On Feb. 8, officers received a call about a shooting on that street, but were unable to find anything suspicious. A short time later, two people told officers about a shooting at a specific home.
Police got a search warrant and went into the home. Inside, they found O'Bryant, who claimed he had been napping on the couch. Officers searched the home and found a man dead in a bedroom. The man had been wrapped in blankets that were tied up with rope.
O'Bryant was taken to jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to report a dead body.
An autopsy on the man found dead determined the 29-year-old died from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not been released as police are still working to notify family.
Police are now holding O'Bryant on a preliminary charge of murder.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.