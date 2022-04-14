x
Crime

Teen shot and killed in Bloomington

Police said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment on East 10th Street.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington teen is dead after a weekend shooting.

Police said 19-year-old Sage Pell died after being shot Saturday afternoon at an apartment in the 3200 block of East 10th Street.

Medics transported Pell to a Bloomington hospital, where he died prior to emergency surgery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. 

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

