Teen shot and killed in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington teen is dead after a weekend shooting.
Police said 19-year-old Sage Pell died after being shot Saturday afternoon at an apartment in the 3200 block of East 10th Street.
Medics transported Pell to a Bloomington hospital, where he died prior to emergency surgery.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.
