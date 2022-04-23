Man convicted of neglect in shooting death of South Bend 1-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A northern Indiana man has been convicted of child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by a 4-year-old sibling.
A St. Joseph County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against Avion Sexton, 24, on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug dealing and possession charges.
Sexton was arrested following the June 2020 death of 1-year-old Javion Sexton, who prosecutors said was killed by the older sibling who was playing with a gun unsupervised at a South Bend home.
Sexton faces a prison term of between 20 years and 40 years on the most serious charge. A judge scheduled his sentencing hearing for May 18.
Eboni Hosea, the child's mother, has pleaded not guilty on faces similar charges. A court hearing in her case is scheduled for Monday.
What other people are reading:
- Bloomington nightclub shooting, another in alley send 4 to hospital
- Referee attacked at Georgia youth basketball game says he heard coach tell players 'we're going to get him'
- 4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched
- Indianapolis Zoo mourns death of 42-year-old orangutan Knobi
- Plea deal for Crawfordsville husband charged after wife's body, severed head found
- IMPD: 2 men injured in shooting outside east side restaurant