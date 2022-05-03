x
IMPD: 1 dead after Sherman Drive shooting

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to a neighborhood to investigate a report of gunfire.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of North Gale at around 1:46 a.m. when callers reported the sounds of gunfire. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers didn't find anything in that immediate area.

As those officers continued to investigate, they came across a car near a convenience store at 25th Street and Sherman Drive. Inside, they discovered a person with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who IMPD would only identify as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect in the case or what may have prompted the shooting.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Credit: WTHR

