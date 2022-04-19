Amazon to hold its first 'Amazon Pet Day' on May 2

Finally, an opportunity to get that cat backpack with a window at a discount!

INDIANAPOLIS — What's better than Amazon Prime Day? For people passionate about Prime, maybe nothing, but for pet parents, Amazon says it maybe, just maybe, has something better.

Amazon announced it'll have its first-ever Amazon Pet Day on May 2. The 24-hour sales event will kick off National Pet Month with deals across popular pet, home and electronic products.

Whether your pet is furry, scaly, slithers or swims, Amazon said there will be a little something for every(bunny) on Amazon Pet Day.

Have you been eyeing a cat backpack with a little window for your feline friend to look out of? Maybe you are gone all day and want to treat your dog — and yourself — with a pet camera that tosses treats. Or, maybe it's time your turtle or fish tank had a glow-up. Products like these, plus treats and other pet necessities will be discounted on Amazon Pet Day.

There will also be deals on popular brands like Fubo, Frontline and Bissell.

In celebration of Amazon Pet Day, the company said it'll be donating $50,000 to animal shelters in Seattle. Customers can support their favorite pet charities by using AmazonSmile to shop during Amazon Pet Day.