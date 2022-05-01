Kokomo teen arrested for brother's shooting death

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, off LaFoutain Street on Kokomo's south side, to investigate a report of a person shot.

KOKOMO, Ind — A 14-year-old is under arrest in Kokomo and facing a potential murder charge after his 17-year-old brother died from gunshot wounds in an Indianapolis hospital Saturday.

Kokomo Police have not shared the names of the teens involved in the shooting.

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, off Lafountain Street on Kokomo's south side, to investigate a report of a person shot.

Officers found the 17-year-old with two gunshot wounds. Kokomo police said he told officers that his 14-year-old brother shot him, then ran away. The 17-year-old was then flown to Indianapolis where he ultimately died from his injuries, according to KPD.

Police located the younger brother approximately a mile from the shooting scene and they were able to arrest him without incident.

He is jailed at the Kinsey Youth Center on a preliminary charge of murder.