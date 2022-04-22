Child porn investigation leads to arrest of Kokomo woman

Kokomo Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators searched digital devices from Catagan Johnson's residence.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators arrested a Kokomo woman Thursday for possession of child pornography.

Catagan Monroe Johnson, 29, was taken into custody at the Bon Air manufactured home community on north Apperson Road following an investigation that began in November 2021 and involved Kokomo Police, the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kokomo Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators obtained a search warrant on Thursday and recovered digital devices from Johnson's residence.

Evidence found on the devices led to Johnson's arrest. She had not been formally charged as of Friday morning. Possession of child pornography is considered a Level 5 felony in Indiana.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information should contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.