2 shot while attending funeral on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a funeral home near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people suffered were shot as they attended a funeral on Indy's east side Friday.

Multiple shots were fire in the parking lot of 5252 East 38th Street around 2 p.m.

Police said one person arrived at Eskenazi Hospital and another at Community Hospital East with gunshot wounds. Police said both people suffered serious injuries but are stable.

At least two cars were also shot up in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Police have not released any suspect information.

