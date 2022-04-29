Crime Stoppers asks for help in cracking down on crime at Indianapolis bars, nightclubs

Over the last few weekends, law enforcement has noticed more crime at late-night hot spots in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD wants to make sure last weekend's violence doesn't repeat. That's why Crime Stoppers is targeting local bars and nightclubs to help police crack down on crime. However, it doesn't work without the public's help.

Seven people were killed, and 10 others hurt in a series of shootings across Indianapolis last weekend.

"As we see incidents like this weekend, it seems like every second, you've got a shooting or you've got a homicide," said Daniel Rosenberg, director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Exhausted police are asking Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for help.

"What we are is a tool, and as the community feels that these things need to be solved, they start stepping up, and they use us more and more and more," Rosenberg said.

"The group that actually investigates said, 'We know that people know when these places are operating illegally,'" Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg and his office are working 24/7 answering tips.

"They're not getting the permits, they're staying open a little later, they're kind of fudging the lines a little bit here," Rosenberg said.

The IMPD Commercial Crimes Branch is asking for the public's help in reporting these violations that can lead to a dangerous environment.

Crime Stoppers only takes anonymous tips.

"We actually run all of our information through Canada," Rosenberg said. "Then, it comes back down to us, so we don't get IP addresses, we don't get Caller ID. All of that information stays up in Canada, and Canada has very strict laws about outing anonymous tipsters. In fact, in 40 years, we haven't outed a tipster. Don't leave us your name, your phone number, none of that stuff."