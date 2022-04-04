IMPD: Security guards face charges following investigation of shooting at northwest side bar

Two security guards face charges unrelated to the death of a woman who as shot at the bar on April 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for two men who were working security a northwest side bar when a woman was shot, then involved in a crash on Interstate 65, and died at the hospital early on the morning of April 1, 2022.

NOTE: The video accompanying this story relates to the closing of JD's Pub and subsequent investigation following a the shooting incident on April 1, 2022.

The security guards face charges unrelated to the shooting.

IMPD's Commercial Crimes Unit investigated JD's Pub after the death of the woman, later identified as 27-year-old Deja Morse.

The investigation resulted in charges against two guards working at JD's Pub that night, 32-year-old Jordan Morris and 22-year-old Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay.

Detectives determined both were working for Chosen Protection Services at JD's Pub and obtained a video of the two at the scene. Morris was allegedly armed with a handgun and rifle, even though he had an active protective order prohibiting him for possessing a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Morris with invasion of privacy, which is the legal term for violating a protective order, on April 22, 2022. He has not been arrested and has an active warrant for his arrest.

Detectives also identified Lumpkin-Weremay as the owner of Chosen Protection Services, a business not licensed by the state of Indiana as a security guard agency. Lumpkin-Weremay faces a charge for not obtaining a license for his business.

After the shooting, IMPD's Nuisance Abatement Unit issued a closure order preventing further operations of JD's Pub "for the foreseeable future."

IMPD posted video of the two men on its Facebook page Friday.

Morris and Lumpkin-Weremay should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

IMPD continues to investigate establishments potentially engaged in illegal activity, as well as those associated with those locations who commit illegal acts.