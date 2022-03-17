Incarcerated man charged in Kokomo murder

Police said Jonathan Capers was already at the Howard County Jail on an unrelated arrest and was served the murder warrant Wednesday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 31-year-old Kokomo man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened in February 2022.

Police said someone dropped a man off, who had been shot in the chest, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on Feb. 23 around 1:30 a.m.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Izjohn S. Trice, of Kokomo, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police located a crime scene at a home in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street in a neighborhood on Kokomo's northwest side.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued March 15 for 31-year-old Jonathan L. Capers, of Kokomo.

Police said Capers was already at the Howard County Jail on an unrelated arrest and was served with the warrant Wednesday.

Capers is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the murder case Friday, March 18 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332 or email him at brood@cityofkokomo.org. Calls can also be made to the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.