Indianapolis leaders announce $1.65 million expansion of Monon Trail

The project will widen the trail between 14th and 56th streets. In the future, the trail will also be expanded between 56th and 96th streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders announced a $1.65 million expansion of the Monon Trail on Wednesday.

The project will widen the trail between 14th and 56th streets. In the future, the trail will also be expanded between 56th and 96th streets, though timing on that phase has not been released.

"Indianapolis has long distinguished itself as one of the most walkable cities in America," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "And the Monon Trail has been a key part of that reputation. By widening this trail, Indy residents and visitors alike are going to have an easier and safer path to travel."

Construction between 14th and 56th streets will begin in the coming week and be completed by the end of the year. Crews will work on the section from 10th Street to 14th Street after the North Split construction is complete.

On Monday, March 21, Indy DPW expects contractor crews to install signage closing three trail segments and directing users to detour. These segments along the Monon Trail include 16th to 22nd streets; 25th to 28th streets; and Sutherland Avenue to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.