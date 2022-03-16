LIVE: No injuries in fire at Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center, according to deputy chief

The Hendricks County Communications Center confirmed the fire is at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy.

AVON, Ind. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Communications Center got a call at 11:57 a.m. about a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy., near Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 South.

Plainfield firefighters arrived three minutes later to the building fully engulfed.

Joe Aldridge, deputy chief of Plainfield Fire Territory, provided an update at 2:30 p.m. and said Walmart believes all 1,000 employees at the distribution center are accounted for at this time and got out safely.

According to Aldridge, Plainfield school buses are taking the employees to a different location to be picked up.

"It's going to be difficult to contain this," Aldridge said. "If you live in neighborhoods north of this facility, I'd say you should stay indoors and keep your windows and doors shut."

Aldridge said no firefighters have been injured.

Firefighters from Plainfield, Avon, and Wayne Township fire departments, plus state fire marshals, are fighting the fire from the outside because it is still too dangerous to go in the building.

Police and firefighters have asked people to avoid the area so first responders can assist in incident.

13News has crews at the scene to gather more information.