Florida man arrested in multi-state homicide investigation after body found in Indiana

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, was arrested on a murder charge after police found a body dumped in a ditch in White County.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Miguel Ibarguren

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested a Florida man after a multi-state homicide investigation.  

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, Miami, Florida was arrested on a murder charge.

On March 8, crews cleaning I-65 near State Road 18 found a man dead in a ditch. Two days later, he was identified as Aristide Garcia, 63, from Los Angeles, California. The White County coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives learned Garcia was working for a trucking company out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was reported missing after his semi-truck was found. Detectives next learned that Garcia's co-driver had been Ibarguren.

A warrant was issued for Ibarguren's arrest and he was found down in Arlington, Texas. Ibarguren is being held in jail while awaiting extradition to Indiana.

