Some suspect info removed from FBI poster on Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — A new FBI poster on the Delphi killings removed some of the suspect description.

The flier includes images of Libby German and Abby Williams, along with an image of the suspect from German's phone and a sketch.

What is missing is the height, weight and age of the suspect.

The request to remove the information came from the Indiana State Police. It released the following statement to 13News:

"The Delphi Task Force requested the FBI to remove the physical descriptors listed on the flyer. Investigators do not want to discourage or stop the public from submitting a tip because the person does not specifically meet the height, weight, and age description. Investigators would like the public to focus on the photo of the man on the bridge, the voice recording, and second sketch that was released by law enforcement."

Delphi killings background

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

On Feb. 15, 2017, police released cellphone images from German's phone showing a suspect in the case coming across the bridge towards the girls.

A week later, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill."

On July 17, 2017, police released a first sketch of a suspect.

On April 22, 2019, Indiana State Police released an updated sketch.

Investigators also released additional audio of the suspected killer from German's phone. Listen to the extended audio clip of the suspect here:

All tips welcome

Those with information about the case can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com with as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description, including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location, including city

Vehicle information, including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana