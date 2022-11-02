On 5th anniversary of Delphi murders, Kelsi German remembers her little sister Libby, Abby Williams

Kelsi German will spend the anniversary of the girls' deaths with her family, remembering the two friends with a food drive.

DELPHI, Ind. — Five years after the Delphi murders, the families of Abby Williams and Libby German are still figuring out how to move forward.

13News spoke with Libby's older sister about the major life milestones shadowed by her absence.

“She was just such a light to so many people,” said Kelsi German of her sister. "She just wanted to be there and help everybody and that’s how I’ve always wanted to live my life, knowing that she’s my role model now."

As she does every year at this time, Kelsi will spend the anniversary of the deaths with her family, remembering the girls over the weekend with a food drive.

“I think it can get very tiring to do nothing. If we were just sitting at home and not keeping busy, we would have lots of time to be in our own thoughts,” said Kelsi. “So actually going out and doing something for others just brings us a little bit of, you know, this is what we’re doing for them, and we don’t have to think about the bad stuff. We can think about all the good things that are coming out of the bad things that happened."

So far, what hasn't come is an arrest or even a named person of interest in the case, despite police sketches and audio and video of the killer that Libby captured on her cell phone before the unthinkable happened.

“She was so smart," Kelsi said. "I think that video and audio definitely keeps peoples’ attention. I think that helps us a lot. I think people see it and they’re, like, ‘Oh my gosh, this 14-year-old girl thought about taking a video of this and we have this video, and we have this audio and we don’t have answers. That’s crazy.'”

Kelsi said she remains patient, believing at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.

“When I’m feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I’m feeling dejected, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It’s coming and it’ll get here. We’re going to have answers’ and just reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but we’re going to have answers eventually. It’s coming.'”

For this 22-year-old, what’s on the horizon is college graduation in May, with a degree in forensics and psychology. She's getting married a month later. Both are major milestones, accompanied by the painful realization she's lived with for the past five years.

“Every time one of these major milestones happens, even just buying my wedding dress, you just remember that the person that’s supposed to be standing next to you isn’t there, and that’s really hard to realize in all of these moments,” she said.

The case is being featured on the FBI’s Most Wanted page as the Case of the Week.

Police continue to pursue leads

Tips and information can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called to 765-822-3535.

Those reporting information to police are asked to include as much information as possible, including: