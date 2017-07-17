Five years later: ISP superintendent looks back on half-decade of Delphi murder investigation

Superintendent Doug Carter spoke with 13News about the investigation into who killed Abby Williams and Libby German five years ago Monday.

DELPHI, Ind. — 13News sat down Thursday with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and asked him the one question everyone still has nearly five years after the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The girls disappeared during a hike on February 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

After nearly five years and thousands of tips to investigators, the question remains: "When will the person who killed these young girls be arrested and charged"?

"Timeline for an arrest, an announcement, anything?" 13News reporter Emily Longnecker asked Carter.

"Sometime tonight, tomorrow, or the next week, I mean, I think it's just constantly evolving and I'm truly proud of the work that's been done," Carter replied.

Longnecker later asked, "What is a realistic timeline?"

"I don't know," Carter replied.

"You say today, tomorrow, next week, truly, like within six months? A year? What are we looking at?" Longnecker asked about a possible arrest of a suspect.

"I don't know," Carter replied. "I mean, if I would have predicted early on, I wouldn't have predicted we'd be at five years, so putting a timeline on it is probably not the appropriate thing to do.

"I do believe I'll see it. I believe I'll see it. Mike Patty and Becky and Anna. I mean today could be the day," Carter added, referring to a phrase the families of both girls often invoke, saying still, nearly five years after the murders, "Today could be the day," when it comes to the girls' killer being caught.

Carter said he gets 25 to 30 tips himself each week about the murders of Abby and Libby.

In 2019, he addressed the killer directly in a news conference in Delphi.

"Directly to the killer who may be in this room. We believe you are hiding in plain sight," Carter said nearly three years ago.

"Did you think the person was there that day?" Longnecker asked Carter.

"I thought there was a chance that he was or somewhere close by," Carter replied.

"He'll be watching this," said Carter of the killer.

What Carter couldn't say, is who "he" is.

"Do you know the suspect?" Longnecker asked.

"I wouldn't go that far," Carter replied, later adding that investigators are working on the case every single day, adding that he holds himself accountable for a conclusion being reached. "It's certainly my intention that this case comes to some level of conclusion by the time Governor Holcomb's time's up and that's very personal to me, but I also think it could be sooner than that."

"I still have great confidence, Emily, that we're going to be successful and it's not because I'm an optimistic guy," said Carter. "Eventually, I'll be able to tell the world what we know, and the rest of the group will be able to tell the world what we know. Unfortunately, I can't right now."

Since the girls' murders, investigators have released pieces of information at different times, including audio and video Libby captured on her cell phone the day she and Abby were killed.

Investigators also released two sketches, with the second coming out two years after the first. The second sketch appeared to show a man younger than the man in the first sketch.

"That was a very significant shift for us and we fully anticipated the criticism, but remember, a sketch is not a photograph," said Carter. "I think eventually what we'll be able to do is, put the face of the murderer up in between those two sketches and we'll be able to merge them together and become one."

"But you think that the second sketch is more…" began Longnecker.

"We think there's commonalities between both of them with the individual," said Carter.

The latest development in the case came late last year, when Indiana State Police asked for information from anyone who had contact with the social media profile "anthony_shots," saying it was connected to the case.

"I'm not going to talk about where we are because of that, but I can tell you, we gleaned a tremendous amount of very positive information and we're continuing to run those tips down," Carter said.

13News learned in court documents the profile name belonged to a man who was already behind bars in Miami County. Kegan Kline is awaiting trial on more than 30 charges, among them child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The man connected to that profile has never been named a suspect or even a person of interest in the Delphi case, but court documents show police searched his home 11 days after the Abby and Libby's bodies were found.

"Do you think this person is local?" Longnecker asked about the killer.

"Um, again, I think there's a strong likelihood that that's the case, but that's as far as I'm going to go," said Carter.

What Carter will say, without any hesitation is what he would say to Abby and Libby today if they were standing in front him.

"It would be that I'm sorry we couldn't protect you, but also you're proud of what we've tried to do for your family and that I believe I'll see them again," Carter replied.

All tips welcomed

Tips and information can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called to 765-822-3535.

Those reporting information to police are asked to include as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location including city

Vehicle information including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana

Police say individuals don't need to have all of those pieces to send a tip, but do ask to include as many details as possible.

