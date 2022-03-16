Here are ways to prevent people from stealing gas from your vehicle

Police say criminals are targeting unattended vehicles for gas, but they're not going through the gas tank door.

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, police are starting to see more people stealing gas.

Police say criminals are targeting unattended vehicles for gas, but they're not going through the gas tank door — instead, they're drilling holes underneath cars and draining the gas from the tank.

Experts with AAA Hoosier Car Club in Indianapolis recommend parking your car in a garage or fenced-in area. If you live in the city and rely on street parking, they suggest parking your car in a well-lit area that is highly visible.

"Say you have to park on the street: You want to park with your fuel door facing out toward the street, so that way, it's not going to be as easy for someone to hide behind your car and steal your gas," said Lisa Wall, with AAA Hoosier Car Club.

Experts also recommend checking your car's fuel gauge and underneath your car for a puddle before a commute.

If you do find yourself being a victim of this, experts say it could cost thousands just to replace a fuel tank for your vehicle.