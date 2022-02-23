25-year-old Kokomo man killed in shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man died from his injuries in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Police said someone dropped a man off, who had been shot in the chest, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital around 1:30 a.m.
The man, later identified as 25-year-old Izjohn S. Trice, of Kokomo, died at the hospital from his injuries. The Howard County Coroner's Office will determine his cause of death.
Police located a crime scene at a home in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, near North Philips and West North streets. Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
