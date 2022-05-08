Man critically injured in Hancock County shooting

Police said a man ran to neighboring homes for help after being shot in the face in a Fortville neighborhood.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Police are searching for a suspect in a Hancock County shooting that left a man critically injured on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe a car pulled up to a house in the 300 block of Park Creek Lane, near West Staat and West Garden streets, and opened fire.

Police said a man was shot in the face before running back into the house, grabbing a gun and returning fire.

The suspect took off and was chased by police through Hancock and Marion counties. When the chase reached Lawrence, police said they lost sight of the suspect's car. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

The man who was shot ran to neighboring houses for help. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Fortville Police Department is taking lead on the investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office is helping collect evidence.

At the time of publishing, police had not yet identified the man who was shot or released further information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.