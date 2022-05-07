IMPD: Missing man possibly abducted, in danger

IMPD detectives believe James Cowherd may have been abducted at around 10 p.m. Friday and is in danger.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding a man who investigators believe may be in danger after possibly being abducted on the northeast of Indianapolis.

Police are looking for 30-year-old James Cowherd, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 194 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Cowherd was last seen Friday, May 6, 2022, near the 4000 block of Wittfield Street, which is located southeast of 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Anyone who locates Cowherd is being urged to call 911 immediately.

People with information can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.