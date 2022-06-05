Construction of 'tiny home village' to begin this year on Indianapolis' west side

It's a grassroots effort to assist those experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is making a grassroots effort to find solutions for homeless people being relocated in Indianapolis

Leon Longard with Circle City Village and their partners have been working to give people experiencing homelessness a safe place to go.

"What we are trying to do is create a community that is in a safe environment, where people are coming together around the common focus of how do we help each other make a step up in life, and get back in going in a positive direction?" said Longard.

They plan to build a tiny village on the west side for people transitioning out of homelessness.

"We need people that just kind of hold on to them and walk with them and relationally, find that place of more stability and really understand the dignity that they have," Longard said.

It is a partnership with Lynhurst Baptist Church, which owns the land.

Eighteen homes with plumbing and 312-square-foot interiors will occupy a 1.64-acre lot.

Longard is more focused than ever on getting the project started after the city said it will close a homeless camp on the White River.

"Those are the types of moments where you go, 'Man, we have to do better. We got to be able to get these people into a place of health and safety, so they have a chance to move on in life,'" said Longard.

They hope to break ground by the end of the year, but they still need help reaching their fundraising goal.

"Where we are as a society only increases as we are able to bring the people who are most marginalized up to a place of experiencing human dignity," said Longard.

Learn more about Circle City Village here.