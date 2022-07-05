5-year-old drowns, 3-year-old hurt in Hendricks County creek

A deputy found the child in moving water and pulled him out of the creek. His 3-year-old sister also went into the water but was able to get out.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child who is believed to have drowned in a Hendricks County creek on Saturday.

Hendricks County deputies were called at around 12:15 p.m. to a child possibly in a creek near Hidden Hills Lane, off of 56th Street near Brownsburg.

First responders searched the area and, at around 12:30 p.m., a deputy found a child in the creek and pulled him from the moving water.

The child, a 5-year-old boy, was unresponsive. Medics took him to the hospital where he later died.

The boy's 3-year-old sister also had been in the creek but authorities say she appeared to have made it out of the water on her own.

The girl was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators, along with members of the Indiana Department of Child Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources, stayed on the scene for a death investigation.