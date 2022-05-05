IMS reverses cooler policy, will allow coolers in the Snake Pit

Hard or soft coolers smaller than 18"x14"x14" will be permitted inside the gates.

INDIANAPOLIS — After announcing changes to the Snake Pit earlier this year, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is walking back some of those.

IMS announced new changes to its gate and cooler policies Thursday. Under the new policies, fans will be allowed to bring coolers smaller than 18"x14"x14" inside the gates. Coolers can be hard or soft, but any coolers larger than 18"x14"x14" will be prohibited.

Additionally, food and beverages will be permitted through the gates. That includes water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers. CamelBaks will also be allowed.

All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 years of age or older.

As of Thursday, May 5, the general admission package includes a race day ticket and Snake Pit wristband for $105. The VIP package includes a race day ticket and a Snake Pit VIP wristband for $220. Snake Pit ticket prices will increase Monday, May 16. To purchase tickets, click here.