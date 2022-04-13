Here's when Hoosiers can expect their $125 automatic tax refund

Indiana is aiming to complete the refund statewide by Sept. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Hoosiers should expect to begin receiving $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refunds beginning in the coming weeks.

Refunds will begin in May through direct deposits for residents who have filed their income taxes and provided their bank information on their return. The direct deposits are expected to continue through July.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the refunds.

Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August, with the goal of completing all refunds by Sept. 1.

“I’m beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households.”

Holcomb announced in December that over 4 million taxpayers would be receiving a $125 refund after filing their 2021 taxes. An estimated $545 in refunds will be going back to Hoosiers.

The credit will result in a 12% cut in the average Hoosier's annual income tax liability. The typical taxpayer liability is around $1,000.

Residents will not have to take any action to receive the tax refund, which is in addition to and separate from any refund they may receive after filing their 2021 state income tax returns.

Hoosiers can visit the Department of Revenue website for information about when to expect to receive their refund.