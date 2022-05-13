IMPD: 3 arrested for alleged roles in December 2021 robbery, attempted robbery of armored vehicle

The investigation was conducted by IMPD detectives and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force agents with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced Thursday that three people had been arrested for their alleged roles in an attempted robbery and robbery of armored vehicles in December 2021.

On December 15, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of Emerson Way, near East 56th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side, for an attempted armed robbery of an armored vehicle. The next day, police responded to the 8700 block of East Washington Street, west of Post Road on Indy's far east side, for an armed robbery of another armored vehicle.

IMPD detectives and FBI agents from the Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the incidents.

Detectives identified Devante Foster, 28, as a suspect and arrested him for his alleged role in the incidents on December 21. One week later, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Foster with armed robbery (two counts), kidnapping, criminal confinement (two counts), and theft.

Two other people, 31-year-old Lonnie McGill and 24-year-old Darius Moore, were identified by detectives as additional suspects. The prosecutor's office later charged both with armed robbery (two counts), kidnapping, criminal confinement (two counts), and theft. On April 29, McGill and Moore were arrested on outstanding warrants in the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Court records indicate that Foster, McGill and Moore all have a jury trial scheduled to begin in September.