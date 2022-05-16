'It's terrifying' | Fishers mom in desperate search for baby formula

Emma McMasters' 6-month-old daughter Layla requires a special formula, which is proving nearly impossible to find.

FISHERS, Ind. — For new mom Emma McMasters, the nationwide shortage of baby formula has grown from concern to a daily fear.

"I try to look at least when I have one can left, but even then I can't find it," McMasters said.

Her 6-month-old daughter, Layla, needs Nutramigen — a hypoallergenic and lactose-free formula.

"I try to look on apps of the stores, and sometimes it'll say it's in stock but it's not," McMasters said.

She has been searching stores near and far since March and said she hasn't been able to use WIC benefits to help cover the cost.

"I was able to get certain-sized cans and I started not being able to find those size cans. So I started having to pay for it myself, which has been hard, but I have to do what I have to do to feed my daughter," McMasters said.

A small 12.6-ounce can of Nutramigen runs about $40.

"The other brand that was like that got recalled, so it's not like I can just go get any type of formula. It has to be hypoallergenic for her," McMasters said.

McMasters said she's asked her pediatrician for samples, but said supply is critically low. She has searched as many at 10 stores in one day, but came home empty-handed.

"I just hope we can find a way to fix this problem, because babies are suffering, and it's really sad and something I think a lot of moms worry about daily. On top of what they already worry about on a daily basis, they shouldn't have to worry about feeding their babies," McMasters said. "It's just terrifying."

When she was down to her last can, she reached out to Facebook groups for help.

"I'm very very thankful for all the people that step up to help in a time like this," said McMasters.