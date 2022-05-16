IndyCar drivers talk TikTok dances and an Indianapolis 500 mascot

Dave Calabro continues the May tradition of asking creative questions to IndyCar drivers over Milk & Cookies.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — As IndyCar drivers and the month of May traditions return to Speedway, Dave Calabro brings back his (somewhat new) May tradition of Milk & Cookies. Dave bring the milk, the cookies and the questions. The drivers bring their best answer.

In this edition of Mlik & Cookies with Dave Calabro, Dave learns some pretty creative ideas about creating a mascot for the Indy 500, and he gets some insight into the drivers’ TikTok preferences.

While IndyCar’s stars may not agree on engines and tires and track maneuvers, they do seem to agree on one thing – how to describe Indiana-native and fellow driver Connor Daly!

Which driver is the most country?

TONY KANAAN: Connor Daly… with the mullet and, you know… Yeah.

DALTON KELLETT: Probably Connor.

DAVID MALUKAS: Connor Daly.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Connor Daly.

WILL POWER: You could actually see Connor Daly…

DEVIN DEFRANCESCO: Yeah, the mullet. Yeah, I gotta go with that one.

MARCUS ERICSSON: It’s Connor, right? With the mullet and everything.

FELIX ROSENQVIST: Connor

ROMAIN GROSJEAN: It’s Connor Daly.

JACK HARVEY: Connor.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: Connor.

JIMMIE JOHNSON: Connor Daly.

SIMON PAGENAUD: Connor Daly.

CONNOR DALY: None of them. Are you kidding me? Do any of these drivers look country to you? You gotta be…

DAVE: You are the winner in the clubhouse.

CONNOR: That’s me, yeah. For sure.

DAVE: I think about twenty guys have mentioned you. Do you own a cowboy hat and boots?

CONNOR: I do n… (stops and thinks)… I do not.

DAVE: What???

CONNOR: I don’t think so. Yeah, not yet.

DAVE: I’m disappointed.

CONNOR: Not yet.

Favorite TikTok dance?

GRAHAM RAHAL: Dave, look at me. Next question.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I’m not on TikTok. I don’t know anything about it.

DAVE: Are you into TikTok?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: No.

DAVE: Thank goodness. Me neither.

WILL POWER: I just think it’s a real pity that humans got to this level of the most advanced technology in history in the palm of their hand and all they can do is, is sending these…

DAVE: And we’re doing this…

POWER: It’s just… just… so atrocious.

DAVE: Do you do TikTok?

ROMAIN GROSJEAN: Hey, I launched it this morning. I just did a cartwheel in front of the office and posted it on.

JACK HARVEY: I could do that. Oh, na, na, na. It’s like the footwork…Oh, na, na, na… and then you’re like, kick each other. And then you do it with the other foot, and then you dance around and like hit with heels and like.

DAVE: Very nice.

HARVEY: Actually could do that.

DAVE: We’ve got a winner… TikTok.

HARVEY: Yeah. Thank you. Thank you.

If the Indy 500 had a mascot, what would it be?

DAVE: If the Indy 500 had a mascot, what would it look like?

ED CARPENTER: I feel like it would have to be like a walking, talking brick.

RINUS VEEKAY: I think like the guy waving the flag on top of the Borg-Warner. He should be wearing underwear.

DAVE: He should have a… yeah.

VEEKAY: Yeah.

TONY KANAAN: Be like a superhero, but like built in a car. Like a unicorn. A guy with a horse, you know, like… something like, like, I don’t know. A car that becomes a human something… a robot, like… something related to cars.

ALEX PALOU: Alpaca.

DAVE: Why an alpaca?

PALOU: Because an alpaca is lovely, everybody loves it.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN: Milkman.

DAVE: Milkman… That’d be pretty… I like that answer!

CONNOR DALY: I mean a bottle of milk, probably.

DAVE: A big walking, talking…