Police search for man who robbed Martinsville bank Friday

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The search is on for the man who robbed a Martinsville bank Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. at 1360 E. Morgan St., which is listed as a branch of Citizens Bank.

In a press release, Martinsville Police said the suspect had fled before officers responding to the alarm could arrive.

An unspecified amount of money was taken. Employees said the man fled in a white car.

No one was injured.

Police shared several photographs from the robbery, including pictures of the suspect and vehicle.

If you have information, contact the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900.