3 dead, 13 injured during violent weekend in Indy

Shootings and a stabbing Saturday left two men dead and seven other people hospitalized. Shootings Sunday morning left another person dead and six others injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — A second straight night of weekend gunfire in Indianapolis left one man dead and six other people injured Sunday.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Moller Road on a report of a person shot. Finding nothing, they were redirected to a northwest side fire station where police say a person walked in with gunshot wounds and died there.

Around the same time, there were two separate shootings in the Broad Ripple entertainment district. The first was outside Brothers Bar & Grill at the intersection of Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues. Two people were injured in the shooting and police said they are in stable condition.

Moments later, a third person was shot a few blocks away in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

Thirty minutes later, another person was critically injured in a shooting downtown near East Georgia Street.

At 4:50 a.m., about an hour after the shooting downtown, someone walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. That person was reported to be in stable condition.

Another person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting happened early Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m. one person was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot near the intersection of Shelby and Bates streets, which is on the near east side of the city.

Then at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday two people were killed in two separate incidents.

First, a person was killed in a stabbing that happened on the far east side of the city in the 10500 block of E. 37th Street at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Then, at around 2:25 a.m., three people were shot, one of which died, in the 2700 block of E. Michigan Street.