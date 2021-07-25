IMPD investigates northwest side shooting that left man dead

The man walked into a fire station with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and died there.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting the city's northwest side that left one man dead early Sunday.

IMPD Northwest District officers were first dispatched to the 7600 block of Moller Road just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Finding nothing, they were redirected to the 4800 block of W. 71st Street where a person walked into the Pike Township Fire Station near Georgetown Road.

Police found a man who appeared to be shot. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike Township Fire Department medics.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death, then release the man's name once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail him at Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.