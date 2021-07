Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson man died after being shot at an apartment complex in Muncie Thursday afternoon.

Muncie police responded to a shots fired report in the 5200 block of Canterbury Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Officers found 23-year-old James Braydon King III shot in an apartment.

Medics pronounced King dead at the scene.