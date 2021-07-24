Police: 1 person dead, 2 others wounded in East Michigan Street shooting

It happened around 1:30 Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead.

Two other people were wounded, according to police.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street.

IMPD hasn't released many details but confirmed that officers found three people "with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds" and that one of the victims had been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

If you have information, contact IMPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You could qualify for a cash reward.