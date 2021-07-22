Live Nation offering $20 concert tickets just in time for summer shows

Fans will have access to $20 ticket to nearly 1,000 shows.

INDIANAPOLIS — As music acts hit the road for summer tours and venues reopen to fans, Live Nation is giving people another reason to get outside.

The entertainment company is giving fans limited-time access to concert tickets for $20. The tickets will be available for nearly 1,000 shows in 2021.

Here are some of the participating acts with shows already announced in central Indiana:

Alanis Morissette

Brad Paisley

Brooks & Dunn

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Luke Bryan

Maroon 5

Zac Brown Band

To see a full list of the participating artists, click here.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 28 at noon ET. They will be available on LiveNation.com while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get access to tickets 24 hours early through T-Mobile Tuesdays.